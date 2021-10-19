Witches, skeletons, and ghosts, oh my! These are just some of the spooky things you will see lurking around the community as Halloween creeps up next weekend.
There's no need to fear because there are plenty of events to have a gourd time on Halloween in Prior Lake.
Whether you're into chills and thrills or just want to celebrate with family and friends here are all the places around town where you can trick-or-treat yo' self!
Halloween Events:
Candy Crawl
Candy Crawl is a daytime trick-or-treat event for Prior Lake's youngest residents! The Candy Crawl begins at City Hall where children are invited to visit and receive a treat from each city department. After visiting City Hall, the trick-or-treating fun continues at other participating downtown businesses.
Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Date: Friday, Oct. 29
Place: City Hall, 4646 Dakota ST SE
Cost: Free
Info: www.cityofpriorlake.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/1770/16
Trunk 'or' Treat
St. Paul's Lutheran Church will be hosting a trunk 'or' treat and will feature food trucks provided by Brick Oven Bus Pizza and Pigs Unlimited.
Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Date: Friday, Oct. 29
Place: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 5634 Luther Rd SE
Cost: Free
Info: To sign up a vehicle register at https://stpaulspriorlake.org/church/trunk-or-treat/
Community Halloween Party
Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools invites the community to enjoy games, prizes, inflatables, treats, individual and family costume contests, a haunted house and more!
Time: 2:30 to 5 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 30
Place: Twin Oaks Middle School, 15860 Fish Pt Rd SE
Cost: $5 ages 1-12, infants and adults are free. Parent supervision required for children under 9. Canned goods and monetary donations accepted for the CAP Agency.
Info: https://m-partners.facebook.com/events/383891276746196
Prior Lake Zombie Crawl
Halloween enthusiasts and local establishment fans, Charlie's on Prior has a treat for you! Enjoy the first annual Prior Lake Zombie Crawl and get your costume together to hit the streets of Prior Lake for some spooky fun.
Time: 5 p.m. Complimentary golf cart rides to Charlie’s on Prior start at 9 p.m and awards at 10 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 30
Place: Start at Boathouse Brothers Brewing, 16211 Main Ave SE, and end at Charlie’s on Prior, 3950 Green Heights Trail SW
Cost: Free
Info: Prizes for top three costumes. For more info visit https://m-partners.facebook.com/events/6229807813728149