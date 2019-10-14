Albert Lea girls soccer played teams tough all season, one or two goals shy against both Class A and AA opponents in the Big Nine Conference.
Defensively, they were not the 11th-best team in Section 2.
On Oct. 10 in the second round of the post-season, the Tigers made it tough on host Holy Family Catholic.
One goal was the difference, a Mimi Pavelka penalty kick goal with under seven minutes left in the first half stood up in a Fire victory.
It was the sixth time this season Albert Lea was held scoreless.
Holy Family Catholic, the No. 6 seed in the section bracket, notched its 10th win of the season, snapping a three-game losing streak.
A back and forth first half, Pavelka collided with an Albert Lea defender at the top of the box, the whistle awarding a foul.
Pavelka’s right-footed shot slid under the outstretched arm of the Tiger goaltender for the 1-0 lead.
In the quarterfinals Oct. 12, tied at one in overtime, third seed Fairmont got the game-winner, a 2-1 quarterfinal win over Holy Family Catholic. The game time temperature was near freezing.
It was the 13th win in 16 matches for the Cardinals.
Rayah Quiring gave Fairmont a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Holy Family Catholic finished the season with a 10-8 record.
SEMIFINAL DEFEAT
The second meeting in two weeks, Holy Family Catholic and Orono played the first 40 minutes going back and forth down the field, even having an understanding of how to defend.
Sometimes, though, playmakers make plays.
Jamie Basil’s free kick with 21:10 remaining in the Section 6A semifinal Oct. 14 found the head of Andy Dewitt for the lone goal in a 1-0 decision over Holy Family Catholic.
The two teams tied 1-1 in the regular season meeting, Dewitt with the header goal with 70 seconds remaining to earn the draw.
Each team had opportunities in the first half, the best on a Ben Halloff header off a cross into the box. Holy Family Catholic goaltender Bryce Richter dove to his right, getting a glove on the shot, keeping the game scoreless.
Richter made two highlight reel saves in the second half as well, keeping the Fire within a goal.
Despite eight corner kick opportunities, Holy Family Catholic was unable to convert like they did in the first meeting on a Bennett Creager header.
The Fire, the 2018 section champions, finished the year with a 10-5-2 record.
Holy Family Catholic scored three times in the first 40 minutes, owning a comfortable lead on Monticello in the quarterfinals of the Section 6A boys soccer contest Oct. 10.
Ten minutes into the second half, now a one-goal lead, all of a sudden it wasn’t so comfortable.
Holy Family Catholic, though, unbeaten in four straight matches, prevailed, advancing through to the final four in a 4-2 win.
Ryder Ferguson scored his sixth goal in three matches, with 13 minutes on the clock, on a breakaway from Creager for the sealing goal in the Fire win.
Bishop Schugel netted two first-half goals with Ferguson adding a score for a 3-0 lead for Holy Family Catholic.
A penalty kick score off a hand ball in the box and a long shot goal pulled Monticello within 3-2. The Magic lost 5-2 to the Fire in the regular season.
Richter made nine saves for Holy Family Catholic.
OVERTIME DEFEAT
Mayer Lutheran/Watertown Mayer needed penalty kicks to advance to the quarterfinal round. On Oct. 10 they need overtime to advance.
Brady Wachholz’s header goal with 2:16 left in extra time was the difference, a 2-1 Crusader win.
The two teams traded goals in the first half.
The Stars finished the season with a 12-6 record, two losses to Mayer Lutheran by 2-1 scores.
In the playoff opener Oct. 8, Southwest Christian peppered the net with shot after shot, but after 40 minutes the advantage was just one goal.
The Stars, though, wore down No. 12 seed International School of Eden Prairie, adding a trio of second-half goals in a 4-0 win.
Jon Brain scored twice for Southwest Christian. David Brain added a goal and assist with Jack Boike adding two assists. Captain Adam Cavalieri also scored for Southwest Christian. Adam Tebbs made the start in net, posting a shutout with three saves.