A section finalist in 2017, Chanhassen, record-wise, took a step back with a young boys soccer team in 2018.
With 10 players back from the four-win campaign, new head coach Kevin Manton hopes varsity year No. 2 for most of the players shows a big jump in execution.
"We have an interesting balance of talent with seniors, juniors and sophomores. I am looking forward to see if we can hold ourselves and execute against stronger and more senior opposition," the coach said.
Manton, a varsity assistant the last two years, also with local experience with CC United in the summer season, pointed out four key standards for the upcoming season.
- Consistent and disciplined style of play, simple and effective.
- Strong and compact defensively.
- Play attractive, free flowing soccer when going forward.
- Embrace core values, sportsmanship, honesty and respect.
Throw out lopsided victories over Robbinsdale Cooper, Brooklyn Center and Benilde-St. Margaret, and Chanhassen was held to four other regular season goals.
The Storm were shutout in 10 matches, including the final five before the playoffs. Offensive output will be an area to watch as Chanhassen returns just six goals from a season ago.
"I am really excited to explore the attacking options we have going forward. We have an even balance and depth of players in the squad, where I can adapt players in different positions and team formations," Manton said.
Attacking midfielder C.J. Claggett is now in his third varsity season as a junior. Manton looks to him and a pair of varsity newcomers in sophomores Mason Drazan and Aaron Dodge to lead the offense.
Junior captain Braeden Sanders and senior Caelen Cusick are two other playmakers to watch.
On the back end, junior captain Christian Lange leads a young group that includes juniors Ben Giles and Michael Henry. Senior Noah Nielsen's athleticism in goal should be a huge asset for the Storm for the second year.
While the first week of practice was used to determine teams, introduce players to any changes in how things were going to be run under Manton, it was also a time to test the players physically and mentally.
"Player’s fitness and ensuring they have good understanding of their role and responsibilities for a given position within chosen formation," said Manton of the importance of pre-season practices. "We need a lot of hard work and focus from each player."
Chanhassen opens the season at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Eden Prairie. Road matches at Shakopee and Minnetonka follow on Aug. 27 and 29 at 7 p.m. and 11 a.m., respectively.