Minnetonka boys cross country had the first, second, third and fifth runners across the finish line, in total six of the top 10, in a dominating performance at the Burnsville Blaze Invitational at Nicollet Junior High Sept. 19.
The Skippers finished with a team score of 19. Prior Lake was second at 73 points.
Max Lauerman won his first race of the season, a time of 16:35.4. Teammate Reese Thompson was right behind in 16:42.7 followed by Josh Koehnen (17:18.3), Harry Koeppen (17:26.7) and Nick Gilles (17:30.5).
Minnetonka dominated the girls varsity race as well with seven of the top-10 finishers for a score of 21 with Lakeville South second at 58.
Kate LeBlanc and Ella Graham were separated by just two seconds, times of 19:42.5 and 19:44.8, for second and third places.
Elizabeth Weider and Anna Cherian were fourth and fifth in 20:08 and 20:14 with the fifth time coming from Annalise Johnson in seventh place in 20:25.
Margaret Weider (20:56) and Maya Mor (20:58) rounded out top-10 performances from the Skippers.
MAROON AND
GOLD CHAMPS
Minnetonka’s superior depth showed once again in the pool at the Maroon and Gold Invitational Sept. 21 at the University of Minnesota.
The second-ranked Skippers scored 552 1/2 points followed by Eden Prairie (514), Stillwater (322) and Edina (315).
Minnetonka had 13 top-five finishes in the pool including victories from Jojo Jorgenson in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.32) and the 200-yard freestyle relay of Rachel Shelstad, Jorgenson, Nadia Helm, and Maija Kangas in 1:38.28.
Rachel Patton also had the top score among the 34 divers with a score of 187.70 points. Teammate Raili Peterson was right behind in third at 187.20 with Natalie Smith seventh at 177.40.
Minnetonka was runner-up in the 200-yard medley relay, the team of Kat Sisombath, Jorgenson, Penelope Helm, and Nadia Helm, posting a time of 1:49.13.
Shelstad, Nadia Helm, Audrey Soetanto, and Kangas were also second in the 400-yard freestyle in 3:37.09.
Kangas and Soetanto were second and fifth in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:55.30 and 1:57.25 with Penelope Helm tying for fourth in the 200 individual medley in 2:12.97.
Jorgenson led a trio of Skippers in the top-10 in the 50-yard freestyle in a third-place time of 24.55 seconds.
Other top finishes came from Nadia Helm in the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.07), Addie Diaz in the 100-yard freestyle (54.29), and Kangas in the 500-yard freestyle (5:05.64).
Second-ranked Minnetonka lost a 97-87 dual to No. 1 Edina on Sept. 19.
HEARTBREAKING LOSS
For three-plus quarters, Minnetonka did everything a football team needs to do to win.
They put up points at ends of drives, kicking three field goals to go with a first-half touchdown.
They made big plays on defense, intercepting a pass before halftime and blocking a field goal attempt to start the fourth quarter.
Minnetonka, leading sixth-ranked Mounds View 16-7, was in position for their first win.
The Mustangs, though, had other plans.
Following a touchdown drive that cut the deficit to 16-14, Mounds View, starting at their own 4-yard line, 1:58 on the scoreboard, drove deep into Skipper territory. A short field goal with 22.1 seconds left gave the Mustangs a 17-16 loss.
Minnetonka, after back-to-back state tournament appearances, is 0-4 to start the 2019 season.
A 7-0 hole, a 58-yard pass from sophomore Tyler Lien to Jaxen Iverson had the Skippers in business. Following two rushes from Ben Tolkinen to get Minnetonka to the goal line, Lien dove ahead for the 1-yard score and the 7-7 game.
An Iverson interception — the junior playing both ways for the Skippers — set-up a Pierce Zabilla 43-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the first half for the 10-7 lead.
Zabilla’s kicks of 41 and 25 yards in the second half gave Minnetonka the 16-7 lead. A long run from Lien and a catch from Jackson Guderian for 36 yards were key plays in the scoring drives.
Lien was 11-of-20 passing for 137 yards with Lien and Ben Tolkinen each rushing for 56 yards. Iverson hauled in eight catches for 88 yards.
Minnetonka held Mounds View to 66 rushing yards and 13-of-30 passing for 135 yards. Elliot Ische and Sandler Tollefson were tackle leaders with nine and eight, respectively.
Minnetonka hosts Shakopee for Homecoming on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. The Sabers led No. 2 Eden Prairie 6-0 at halftime in week four, eventually losing 14-6 at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.