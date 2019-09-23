Minnetonka had the first, second, third and fifth runners across the finish line, in total six of the top 10, in a dominating performance at the Burnsville Blaze Invitational at Nicollet Junior High Sept. 19.
The Skippers finished with a team score of 19. Prior Lake was second at 73 points.
Max Lauerman won his first race of the season, a time of 16:35.4. Teammate Reese Thompson was right behind in 16:42.7 followed by Josh Koehnen (17:18.3), Harry Koeppen (17:26.7) and Nick Gilles (17:30.5).
Minnetonka dominated the girls varsity race as well with seven of the top-10 finishers for a score of 21 with Lakeville South second at 58.
Kate LeBlanc and Ella Graham were separated by just two seconds, times of 19:42.5 and 19:44.8, for second and third places.
Elizabeth Weider and Anna Cherian were fourth and fifth in 20:08 and 20:14 with the fifth time coming from Annalise Johnson in seventh place in 20 minutes, 25 seconds.
Margaret Weider (20:56) and Maya Mor (20:58) rounded out top-10 performances from the Skippers.
MAROON AND
GOLD CHAMPS
Minnetonka’s superior depth showed once again in the Maroon and Gold Invitational Sept. 21 at the University of Minnesota.
The second-ranked Skippers scored 552 1/2 points followed by Eden Prairie (514), Stillwater (322) and Edina (315).
Minnetonka had 13 top-five finishes in the pool including victories from Jojo Jorgenson in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.32) and the 200-yard freestyle relay of Rachel Shelstad, Jorgenson, Nadia Helm, and Maija Kangas in 1:38.28.
Rachel Patton also had the top score among the 34 divers with a score of 187.70 points. Teammate Raili Peterson was right behind in third at 187.20 with Natalie Smith seventh at 177.40.
Minnetonka was runner-up in the 200-yard medley relay, the team of Kat Sisombath, Jorgenson, Penelope Helm, and Nadia Helm, posting a time of 1:49.13.
Shelstad, Nadia Helm, Audrey Soetanto, and Kangas were also second in the 400-yard freestyle in 3:37.09.
Kangas and Soetanto were second and fifth in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:55.30 and 1:57.25 with Penelope Helm tying for fourth in the 200 individual medley in 2:12.97.
Jorgenson led a trio of Skippers in the top-10 in the 50-yard freestyle in a third-place time of 24.55 seconds.
Other top finishes came from Nadia Helm in the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.07), Addie Diaz in the 100-yard freestyle (54.29), and Kangas in the 500-yard freestyle (5:05.64).
Second-ranked Minnetonka lost a 97-87 dual to No. 1 Edina on Sept. 19.
UNBEATEN IN THE LAKE
Eden Prairie moved its top two singles players to the doubles side, getting a win in three sets in a 6-1 loss to second-ranked Minnetonka Sept. 17.
Even without Sarah Shahbaz, ranked No. 8 in state, the Skippers dominated the Eagles to improve to 4-0 in the Lake Conference.
Annika and Karina Elvestrom at first and second singles, and Arianna Piedrahita at fourth singles, all won 6-0, 6-0, for Minnetonka. Emily Jurgens scored a 6-0, 6-3 win as well in the third position
Minnetonka also won in straight sets at second and third doubles. Sarah Bernet and Kelsey Phillips (6-1, 6-4) and Maddie Prondzinski and Emilia Medzuikaite (6-2, 6-1) scored decisive victories.
The Skippers’ line-up featured four freshmen and an eighth grader. The lone seniors, Taylor Kamps and Libby Andraschko, fought hard, winning the first set over Eden Prairie’s top two players, Annika Anderson and Niyathi Bhupatiraju, in a 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 decision.