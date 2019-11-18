Chaska/Chanhassen/Prior Lake/Shakopee's Adapted CI Division Soccer team is back in the state tournament Friday-Saturday, Nov. 22-23 at Stillwater High School.
The Southern Stars, which placed fourth in 2018, are looking for their first state title.
They face the North No. 1 seed White Bear Lake Area (10-0) at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 in Gym B. The Bears claimed consolation honors in 2018.
Other teams in the state tournament are Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville, South Suburban, Dakota United, St. Cloud Area, Park Center, and South Washington County.
All quarterfinals will be played on Friday, Nov. 22 and all remaining games are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 23. For a complete schedule, see the Minnesota State High School League’s website at www.mshsl.org.
School Space Media will livestream both championship games on Saturday, Nov. 23. There is no charge for viewing. Find the stream at www.prepspotlight.tv.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for students.