The Jordan Alers celebrated their 40th year of baseball by crushing Mankato on Saturday at the Mini-Met in Jordan 15-5 in six innings.
Rich Alexander went the distance on the mound for Jordan.
Mankato jumped on the board early in the top of the first putting two runs up on the board.
The Alers pounded out 15 hits scoring seven in the bottom of the first making it 7-2 Jordan. The Alers scored one more run in the second and third, and six more in the sixth.
Keith Helmbacher was 3 for 3, with two runs scored, while Geoff Gilman was 2 for 3, with three runs scored and Jerry Peer went 2 for 4 and scored twice. Jason Biddle was 2 for 4 with four RBIs, a double and a base clearing triple in the sixth.
The Alers have won six of their last seven games, including a 5-4 win at Searles that was highlighted by a first pitch home run by Gilman and complete game pitched by Scott Kloiber.
The Alers finish their season this weekend with a 7:45 p.m. game Friday night at the Mini-Met against Loretto, then travel on the road to Waconia on Saturday for a 4 p.m. game and then host Apple Valley at 3 p.m. on Sunday in Jordan to finish off the regular season.
The Alers are currently 8-4 in the League and 10-4 overall, and in second place behind the Jordan Millers.
The Millers play at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Jordan followed by the Alers at 3. Sunday’s games have been moved up for the Jordan Brewers game at 6 p.m. on Sunday.