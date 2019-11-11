Greg Sayuk led Southwest Christian to a 6-1 record in the Minnesota River Conference, a share of the volleyball title with Belle Plaine and Mayer Lutheran. The league named him coach of the year.
Other fall honorees for Southwest Christian were:
Volleyball (honorable mention): Estelle Haugen, Mackenzie Close, Marissa Agrimson (Madeleine Lemkuil).
Girls Soccer (honorable mention): Emma Baribault, Lillian Rediger, Paige Stafford, Maddy Alberti (Claire Larkin).
Cross Country (honorable mention): (Mason Beise, Taylor Scott).
CHASKA
Girls Soccer (honorable mention): Alex Peterson, Sammie Ramboldt, Abby Rogers (Kaylee Van Eps, Maddy Davey)