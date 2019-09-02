All three doubles matches going three sets, Chanhassen got two of three points, defeating Southwest Christian 4-3 in a non-conference tennis match Aug. 28.
Bella Plath and Ellie Rathbun won in a tie-breaker for the second time early this season at second doubles, rallying from a set down in a 1-6, 6-4, 10-5 decision for the Storm.
Megan Miller and Sara Thomas also won 0-6, 6-3, 10-3 at third doubles for Chanhassen for their first varsity win.
The match of the evening went to Hannah and Greta Schwarz from Southwest Christian at first doubles, a 2-6, 7-6, 11-9 decision over Natasha Gauerke and Savannah George of Chanhassen.
The Schwarzs won a tie-breaker 7-5 in the second set to force extra points.
Ella Schmidt (6-3, 6-2) and Josie Harris (6-2, 7-5) scored victories at third and fourth singles for the Stars.
Lauren Spear, making her season debut at first singles, won 6-1, 6-0 for Chanhassen. Emma Oyen of the Storm also was victorious 7-6, 7-5 over Lily Schwen of Southwest Christian for the match clinching point.
For Southwest Christian, it was the first loss in four matches. The Stars were coming off a 5-2 win over Maple River on Aug. 27.
Ava Thiewes and Lauren Jones paired up for a 6-4, 6-1 decision at second doubles. Katie Woodward and Ya Schmidt also won 6-1, 6-2 for the Stars in the third position.
Schwen, Schmidt and Harris all won in 12 straight games at second through fourth singles.
TAKING ON THE BIG DOGS
Holy Family Catholic stepped up in class at the Pudas Invitational in Eden Prairie on Aug. 31, finishing with an 0-4 record. Game scores were 25-12, 25-12 versus Minnetonka, 25-19, 25-19 against Blaine, 25-17, 25-8 with host Eden Prairie, and Bloomington Jefferson (25-21, 25-16).
Abby Smith had 19 kills and 22 digs, while Kalie Dahl had 15 kills and Sophia Mackey finished with 13 offensive attack points.
Other leaders for the tournament were Kathryn Jans (52 set assists) and Lizzie Guggemos (13 digs).
The Fire took Le Sueur-Henderson to five games in the season opener Aug. 27 behind 24 kills from Smith. They also lost in three games to Glencoe-Silver Lake on Aug. 29.
ONE GOAL THE DIFFERENCE
Scoreless through 80 minutes, Jon Brain’s penalty kick goal in the first overtime was the difference in Southwest Christian’s 1-0 boys soccer win over host Holy Family Catholic Aug. 27.
The Stars were awarded a penalty with a foul call in the box.
The Fire came just feet from winning in the closing seconds, a Thomas Aragon Menzel shot resting on the goal line as regulation expired.
Holy Family Catholic had the better of chances throughout, unable to solve Stars goaltender Bergan Rosdahl.
Bryce Richter made a key save in the 77th minute as well for the Fire.