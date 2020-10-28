Amazon announced this week it will create an additional 100,000 seasonal jobs heading into the holidays, and about 1,000 of those new positions are available in Minnesota.
Shakopee is home to a massive Amazon fulfillment center that employs more than 2,500 people.
Though Amazon has drawn criticism this year from some employees who say they don't feel safe going into work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has disputed those claims, touting its strict sanitizing and social distancing protocols on top of its pay and benefits.
Amazon pay starts at $15 an hour, and full time employees receive health, dental and vision insurance, as well as 401k plans with a 50% company match. Employees are also eligible for the company's Career Choice program, which helps "upskill people who are interested in pursuing a future in a high-demand field inside and outside of Amazon," the release stated.
For more information and to apply for open positions, readers can visit amazondelivers.jobs.