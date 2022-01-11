The Chaska Human Rights Commission hosts fifth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Human Rights Celebration at the Chaska Event Center at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17.
The program is free to the public and features a keynote address from Jonathan Palmer. Palmer is the executive director for Hallie Q. Brown Community Center (HQB), a 91-year-old African American nonprofit social service agency in St. Paul, according to a city of Chaska press release. Through his work at HQB and beyond, Palmer has experience in community-based activism, leadership, and volunteer work.
The celebration will also include excerpts of Martin Luther King Jr. speeches read by Chaska High School Speech Team members, the presentation of the 2021 Chaska Human Rights Award, and performances by local musicians.
“The Chaska Human Rights Commission is excited to bring this annual event to our community,” stated Sarah Carlson, Chaska Human Rights Commission chair, in the press release. “We use this time to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s leadership, and we hope to continue to inspire our community to focus on the things that bring us together.”
The program will also be broadcast on Comcast channel 14 and the Chaska Community Television YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/chaskacommunitytelevision.