Pond hockey is a neighborhood activity several people have enjoyed throughout every winter.
“Truly, there’s a liberating feeling that goes through young hockey players or skaters have when they’re just outdoors and they got the sun beating down and there’s no referees, no blue lines. The rules are made up on the fly, and it’s just a great time,” said Denny Loving, member of the Chaska Rotary.
Organizations in Scott and Carver counties have tried to incorporate the sport into their communities in new ways or continue years-long traditions, with some finding success while others have hit bumps along the way.
Chaska’s youth pond hockey showcase
January 2023 will be the first year of what the City of Chaska, Chaska Rotary and the Chaska-Chanhassen Hockey Association (CCHA) hope to be an annual pond hockey showcase. Located at Firemen’s Park in downtown Chaska, four pond hockey rinks will be set up for CCHA youth hockey players to play games from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Jan. 28.
“It’s such a riot for [the kids], they absolutely love it,” said Nash Simet, upper mite commissioner for CCHA. “It’s such a cool and different experience for them. Every kid in Minnesota has got a pond in their backyard that they’re skating on. But having an event like this and making it a big deal, it makes them feel like rock stars.”
Denny Loving, member of the Chaska Rotary, said he began thinking about a pond hockey event downtown about two years ago and had originally planned to launch the event in 2021. After running into a few logistical issues, the initial plans were pushed back, but Marshall Grange, Chaska Parks and Recreation director, said the city had been thinking about the event, and the city and Rotary worked to get the event running in 2023.
Along with pond hockey, music, open skating, a raffle, food trucks and fire pits will be a part of the event to make it an experience for people of all ages. Depending on the success and ability to operate the event, adding adult pond hockey games and extending it across three days rather than only a Saturday is a possibility.
Not only is the event providing youth hockey players a new experience to play the sport they love, but it is also being used to raise money for the Miracle League Field. The field will be made accessible for people with disabilities, and the plan is for it to be included with a future community park in southwest Chaska. As the city nears a master plan for the park, the Chaska Rotary showed interest in raising funds for the field.
“I think just overall as a city we really take pride in making sure we have amenities for all the different ages and abilities and the community,” Grange said.
Shakopee Lions’ Winter Extravaganza
Since 2003, the Shakopee Lions Club has held its annual Winter Extravaganza at Jackson Town Hall which has included several events, with pond hockey being included in the event for 10 years. However, due to drought and low water levels at the park, pond hockey will not be a part of the event this year.
The winter extravaganza is scheduled for Feb. 12. Members of the Shakopee Lions club did say that a more informal pond hockey event would possibly take place elsewhere similar to what had been done the past two years due to COVID-19. A date and location have not been determined.
The tournament has grown from its humble beginnings of four teams when pond hockey was first included in the event. In previous years, the hockey tournament has consistently included 16 teams with two different brackets based on playing ability.
Like the showcase in Chaska, pond hockey, ice golf and other events done as part of the winter extravaganza are also for a larger cause. All of the money that is raised from the event is used to support a cause of the Shakopee Lions’ choice. This year, money earned on the day of the event along with sponsorships received prior to the event will be given to help a community member with cancer.
“We combined ice golf with pond hockey, and we renamed it the winter extravaganza to give it a bigger profile, bigger footprint and it just made it a bigger party on the ice for the day,” said Nate Windschitl, Shakopee Lions president. “There’s hundreds of man hours dedicated to this event so we can raise the money, and we pump it right back into the community.”
Other communities
The City of Savage did make an effort to give community members an opportunity to play pond hockey in the winter with an adult pond hockey league. However, parks and recreation coordinator Dan Brettschneider said due to a short sign-up period, the city was unable to garner enough teams to start a league this winter. Brettschneider said the city will try to start the league again next winter. Mitchell Czech, recreation supervisor for the City of Chanhassen, said the department has not received much interest or comments from community members about doing any pond hockey programming but added that the city would be open to the idea if they received any future interest.