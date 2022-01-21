Minnetonka squeaked by Prior Lake 1,267 to 1,222 1/2 for a section true team boys swimming and diving title on Jan. 16 at Olson Middle School in Bloomington.
Chaska/Chanhassen was third with 1,077 1/2 points.
The Storm Hawks started the meet with a victory in the 200-yard medley relay, a time of 1:42.37 from Micguel Francois, Andrew Pana, AJ Dehnke, and William Currie.
Brayden Slavik was second in the 200 freestyle (1:46.97) and 500 freestyle (4:50.57) with Casey Bretz and Dehnke finishing second and third in the 200 individual medley in times of 2:02.22 and 2:05.12.
Ryan McGuirk of Minnetonka was first in the medley race in 1:59.94.
Lucas Becker scored a 22.19 second victory in the 50 freestyle with Currie placing seventh in the 100 butterfly (56.49) and Francois sixth in the 100 freestyle (50.81).
Chaska/Chanhassen held off Minnetonka in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:30.52, a victory of less than a half second. The relay members were Becker, Dehnke, Bretz, and Slavik.
Becker added a second individual win in 54.74 seconds in the 100 backstroke, just ahead of McGuirk (55.12).
Carson Witte of Minnetonka and Dehnke were first and second in the 100 breaststroke in times of 58.12 and 1:01.82.
Chaska/Chanhassen completed the relay sweep in the 400 freestyle relay, Becker rallying the Storm Hawks past Minnetonka with an anchor split of 48.24 seconds. The Storm Hawks, the team of Bretz, Pana and Slavik, hit the wall in 3:18.86.
Skippers' Trey Mahoney and Storm Hawks' Micah Brecht were second and fourth in the diving competition with scores of 328.65 and 251.75.
Chaska/Chanhassen also had meets against Breck/Blake (lost 113-73) and Wayzata (won 101-85). Slavik and Francois went one-two in the 500 freestyle to double the lead at 67-59 against the Trojans.
Victories from Becker in the backstroke and Dehnke in the breaststroke, as well as first- and third-place finishes in the freestyle relays led to the victory.
WRESTLING: Chaska/Chanhassen 54, Bloomington Kennedy 18
Pins from Dane Krull and Stephen Dragos set the stage for a 54-18 conference win over Bloomington Kennedy for Chaska/Chanhassen on Jan. 19. It was the first varsity win for Krull.
Dylan Austad, Michael Gillette, Graceson Bosch, Callen Krull, and Parker Levar also had falls for the Storm Hawks, which built a 54-3 lead.
Other victors were Aidan Hanson at 152 pounds (7-2 decision) and Carson Turner at 170 pounds (5-2 win).
Chaska/Chanhassen competes at East Ridge High School on Saturday, Jan. 22.
WRESTLING: Minnetonka 41, Edina 34
Five straight match victories from 152 to 195 pounds lifted Minnetonka to a 41-34 win over Edina on Jan. 20.
Included in the wins were milestones for Diego Pitt (50th win) and Marco Christianson (75 wins).
Michael Giovinco, Peter Barrett and Anthony Chernikh also won by fall for the Skippers with Alejandro Torbenson clinching the match with a 12-4 major decision.
Minnetonka travels to Arcadia High School in Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 22.
NORDIC SKI: Metro West Conference Classic
Bennett Adams (15:13) and Izzy Roemer (17:21) were top finishers for Chaska/Chanhassen at a Metro West Conference Classic event on Jan. 18 at Theo Wirth Park.
The boys were fifth in the team standings with the girls team moving past Bloomington for second place, trailing only St. Louis Park, 275-254.
Leah Nelson (18:49) and Marissa Long (18:59) were eighth and 10th for the Storm Hawks along with Roemer in third place.