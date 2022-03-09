A new exhibit at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul includes more than 150 works of art collected over the past 15 years.
Hosted Feb. 26 through July 31, Art Speaks, includes paintings, sculptures, photographs, drawings and mixed media.
The exhibit features four interrelated themes. The first two, “faces” and “places,” play to the collections’ historic strengths rooted in portraiture and landscapes. The second two, abstraction and contemporary voices, feature works that speak to the strengths of visual arts in Minnesota.
Some of the featured artists include:
- Charles Beck and one of his masterful woodcuts;
- Cameron Booth, a mid-century artist with a scene from the Iron Range and a colorful abstraction;
- Patrick DesJarlait, whose work drew on childhood memories of Ojibwe traditions;
- Mike Kareken, a professor at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design;
- Clara Mairs and her double-portraits that have become known as the “Lovers Series;”
- Teo Nguyen, who fell in love with the state’s open spaces after moving from Vietnam in 2005;
- Carolyn Olson, who in 2020, began a series of pastels honoring essential workers;
- Patricia Olson, who paints self-portraits at 10-year intervals; and,
- Bobby Rogers, a Minneapolis-based photographer who explores Black identity and culture through highly stylized portraits.
The Minnesota History Center is located at 345 Kellogg Blvd. W. in St. Paul. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
Admission to Art Speaks is included with regular History Center admission of $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and college students, $6 ages 5 to 17; free age 4 and under and MNHS members. For ticket information visit www.mnhs.org/artspeaks.
MNHS requires a mask while indoors at all MNHS sites.