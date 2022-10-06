The Arts Consortium of Carver County New Song Collective is hosting an event called Night of the Troubadours on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Chaska Community Center Theater 1661 Park Ridge Drive.
Minnesota songwriters Jackson Atkins, Clark Machtemes and Beau Baker will be performing original music with insight into the writing process.
Baker is managed, promoted and booked by Douglas Harvey & Associates and performs both solo gigs and with his band The Beau Baker Band. He draws inspiration from Neil Young, Jimmy Page and others.
Atkins is originally from Chanhassen and now based in Minneapolis. He writes and plays folk and country blues music, often with nothing but a guitar for accompaniment.
Machtemes is a “true one man band” with banjo, resonator, acoustic guitars and harmonicas while stomping folk, blues, country and gospel tunes on a suitcase.
Beverages and snacks will be provided with a $5 suggested donation at the event.