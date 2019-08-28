When your schedule includes St. Michael-Albertville, Eden Prairie, Mounds View, Wayzata, Edina, and Prior Lake, it’s natural to think “are we good enough?”
Ask football people and they all think the answer to that question is yes for Minnetonka.
The Skippers will have a new quarterback. They’ll have to replace a good portion of a defense that helped them reach the state tournament the past two seasons.
But what they do have is athletes, and when athletes are put in the right position to succeed, wins follow.
“We return six starters on offense and three starters on defense. Our depth is a concern. If we stay healthy we will be competitive,” Dave Nelson, in his 18th year at Minnetonka (115 wins, 65 losses), said.
“(If we) keep improving, (I) would be disappointed if we weren’t challenging at the end,” he added.
Six-foot, 180-pound Luke Tollefson takes his play-making abilities at wide receiver behind center. He’ll have experienced targets in receiver Braden Fiske and tight end Trent Hollings with junior back Ben Tolkinen ready to share more of the rushing duties.
Junior Jaxen Iverson on the outside is a “talented athlete with big play potential,” Nelson said.
On the interior, Matthew Galgano anchors the line, having started every game at center as a junior. The 6-foot-3 senior is flanked by Owen Gunderson at guard and a physical blocker in Peter Grefe at tackle.
Minnetonka’s most talented player, Elliot Ische, returns to the middle of the defense. Nelson called him “one of the best we’ve ever had.”
Defensive lineman Carvon Gurley and outside linebacker Sandler Tollefson also return in starting roles.
Watch for SMB transfer Aidan Lowery, a 350-pound, 6-foot-6 lineman to play offensive tackle or defensive end for the Skippers.
Minnetonka opens the season at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Eastview in Apple Valley.
Another new face for the Skippers will be offensive coordinator Mark Esch, who spent one year at Prior Lake after leading Class 5A powerhouse Mankato West. Esch was notorious for his spread offense with the Scarlets, a system that fits Minnetonka perfectly.
“He is a great addition to our staff! Good coach and a better guy,” Nelson said.
GIRLS SWIMMING
AND DIVING
With one of the deepest teams in recent history, a sophomore class ready to take the next step, Minnetonka is all in ready for greatness.
Thirteen of the team’s 15 state qualifiers are back from a squad that was runner-up in Class AA in 2018.
“We expect to again be one of the top teams in the conference, section, and state. A really strong core group returns from last year’s state championship team and we have additional newcomers that should make us a tough match-up for anyone,” Minnetonka coach Dan Berve said.
Berve points to last year’s freshman class as a big reason for excitement. Addie Diaz was on the podium stand four times. Nadia Helm and Rachel Shelstad are flat-out sprinters. Quinci Wheeler had one of eight-fastest breaststroke times.
“It will be fun to watch them take another step forward this fall,” he said.
Senior captain Ashley Frankwitz scored at state in three events, the 200 individual medley, 100 backstroke and 200 medley relay, and will be a leader again for the Skippers.
Junior Abby Kapeller returns to the high school team, among the state’s best in butterfly and backstroke in 2017. Berve said Kapeller trained to reach the Olympic Trials cut, something she was successful in.
Minnetonka tied Madison Memorial for first place in a nine-team invite in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on Aug. 24.
“I want the team to start to come together and learn how to work together to achieve something great. If we want to do something special this year, everyone has to be all in,” Berve said.
CROSS COUNTRY
The girls program has dominated the headlines through the years with cross country in the Minnetonka program.
Could 2019 be the boys year? With six of the team’s top seven runners returning, including pre-season No. 6-ranked senior Max Lauerman, why not?
“Our main goal for the season is to improve ourselves, enjoy the sport, and qualify for the state meet in 6AA,” Skippers coach Jeff Renlund said.
To go with Lauerman, last year’s near state qualifier senior Reese Thompson, along with junior Austin Hunter (1:59 time in 800 meters last spring) and senior Harry Koeppen, give the Skippers strength up top.
Other expected contributors include: junior Josh Koehnen, senior Zach Crawford, junior Nate Kusar, junior Fausto Chong Memije, and senior Gabe Germain. Freshmen Nick Gilles and JD Landstrom have shown very good fitness and ability early this season so far.
“Max, Reese, Austin, Harry, particularly all had excellent summer mileage and are ready for big things. We are preseason ranked No. 6 and need to get past No. 2 Eden Prairie and No. 4 Edina in order to qualify to state, along with several others right behind us from our section in the rankings,” Renlund said.
Expect big things from sophomore Kate LeBlanc on the girls team. She along with seniors Kylie Melz and Anna Wander, and junior Annalise Johnson combined to win the 4x800 relay last June.