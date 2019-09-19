District 112 has a long road ahead to tackle inequities in its schools, according to a recently released report.
A report commissioned by the Eastern Carver County School Board revealed students of color and low socioeconomic status statistically achieve below their white peers. Summary results were formally presented by Dr. Muhammad Khalifa to the board during an Aug. 9 work session.
Khalifa was contracted to help officials understand gaps in district equity work.
The summary results of the report comes after a series of racial incidents in Chaska schools that resulted in national coverage. Recently, a lawsuit was filed against District 112, alleging it failed to adequately address racism against students.
“Achievement gaps are present in the elementary grades and often widen as students enter secondary school,” the report stated. “Students of color and low-income students are receiving disciplinary referrals at a disproportionate rate to their white peers. Furthermore, some of these same students are underrepresented in advanced/honors courses and dual enrollment and over-represented in remedial and credit recovery programs in the district.”
Over 17,000 invitations to complete an equity survey were sent out. Khalifa said he was confident the 4,109 responses were representative of the district.
The audit asked a sampling of parents, school staff, administrators and students to evaluate eight topic areas:
- Accepting/marginalizing student identity and voice
- Culturally relevant leadership, teaching and curriculum
- Discriminatory behavior and practices
- Culture and climate
- School relationship with the community
- Perceptions on achievement gap
- Perceptions on discipline gap
- Teacher expectations of students
The report recommended District 112 prioritize accepting and encouraging student identity and voice; having a culturally responsive leadership, teaching and curriculum; improving community relations and the culture and climate within the schools; and having teachers raise their expectations for students in a culturally appropriate way.
When asked by a School Board member what had impressed him in the results of the survey, Khalifa said students indicated they felt they had some voice and that teachers were very insightful and thought they could do better to close the achievement gap.
With the information from the audit, the district will work on creating an equity action plan, according to a District 112 statement.
“Over the past year, the district has held over 50 focus groups throughout the community to develop an equity definition, vision, and beliefs. As part of that process, focus group attendees also identified those areas of work they thought needed attention,” according to the statement. “The district will now take all of that information, and consider that, with the audit, and all of our academic and behavioral data, as that action plan is formulated.”
A preliminary plan and short-term strategies will be completed over the fall season and the final plan will be in place over the winter, according to officials.
“In the meantime, we are increasing our equity literacy and learning as a district, and continuing to identify professional development opportunities that will strengthen our school climate and culture,” according to the statement. “Our School Board, and our district staff, remain committed to an educational environment where each of our students feels safe, welcome, and included, and has the tools and resources to succeed.”
RECOMMENDATIONS
Based on the results of the audit, Khalifa’s team recommended District 112 address five of the eight equity areas addressed in surveys: accepting student voice and identity; culturally relevant school leadership, teaching and curriculum; improving school-community relations; improving school culture and climate, and increasing teacher expectations in a culturally appropriate way.
The report included a number of recommendations to tackle each subject area that it stated are cost-friendly or free:
The strategies include:
- Drafting an equity policy with inclusive language to student voice and identity.
- Developing safe spaces.
- Hiring representatives of “minoritized” communities to facilitate dialogue and to be mentors in school.
- Facilitate staff engagement with youth.
- “Explore and develop critical action plans that correspond to sustaining a more equitable, socially just and inclusive school improvement agenda.”
- Establishing a larger and more positive presence in the community.
- Identify strategies for understanding how to meet parents’ needs for their children.
- Provide opportunities for parents to offer input and feedback as the district crafts policies and procedures.
- Anti-bias training that embraces equity and excellence, and having teachers hold high expectations for all students.
- Establish subject-level and grade-level committees that involve parent and community input and include cultural knowledge throughout the curriculum.
- Explore ways to critically assess school data in terms of equity and racial demographics of students.
- Explore the impact of historical inequities and privileges and colorblind ideology.