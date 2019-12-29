B1 Teaser: Cheers to the new year Dec 29, 2019 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cheers to the new yearUsher in 2020 with drink recipes featured in this week's Eat.Move.Connect. column.B3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Recipe Year Drink Cheer Teaser B1 Week Events Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesAmbulance overturns on icy road in ChaskaWhat goes on at Minnesota's Largest Candy Store in the winter?Paisley Park announces movie series in JanuaryThe wheels on the bus go slide, slide, slideJust how icy is it? This kid went ice skating — on a sidewalkPrior Lake landlord takes city to court over special assessments for Duluth AvenueFormer defendant in Scott County rape case in prison over probation violationA study outlining Shakopee's buildout is nearing approval, and many Jackson Township landowners can't waitWayzata assistant principal named Minnesota's 2020 National Outstanding Assistant PrincipalMan shot in downtown Chanhassen Events Featured Videos Chan Hockey - Davidson/Hudnut Chan Hockey vs Shakopee Santa Claus stops in Victoria