Cullen Nelson isn’t reinventing the wheel, um, route. Business is as usual for the Chanhassen Storm football program under Nelson, a former assistant elevated to head coach this past winter with the departure of Mike Bailey.
Through these few weeks of camp in July a tone is being set of what to expect for two-a-days come August. What to expect Monday through Saturday when the season kicks off on Aug. 29 at Bloomington Jefferson.
“We’ve got to focus on things we can control. Show up and work hard. If you’re at home, laying around doing nothing, you should be at the weight room, you should be on the field. We embrace multi-sport kids, well-rounded kids, but that’s been our message. Making a commitment to your team, your teammates,” Nelson said.
A former assistant coach at Minnetonka and Chaska high schools, the last three years on the staff as a defensive coordinator with the Chanhassen High School football team, Nelson was hired as the third head coach in the 10 years of Storm football.
The head coach position was open after Mike Bailey stepped down in early December to spend more time with family.
Bailey was the Storm program leader from 2016 to 2018 after the team’s first-ever head coach Bill Rosburg (2009-2015).
Nelson has been a coach for 17 years, four years as a student coach at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter where he graduated in 2002. He was a member of the 1997 Northfield High School state championship team.
Among Nelson’s top priorities was working with the Storm Gridiron Club to provide the players with a top-notch program, up and down, at every level. Support and work to get to the point where Chanhassen is has been tremendous, Nelson said.
He also had a large hole in the coaching staff with only six or seven returning from 18 or 19. Some saw it as the right time to step away for jobs, home life, travel time. Longtime assistant Chad Mattson traded in working for the Prep Bowl to preparing smoothies with his new food truck venture, Borealis Bowls.
“One of the challenges has been getting people that are available during the summer. Previously the majority of the staff was either teachers or retired teachers. There’s quality people that want to be a part of it, but it’s hard to get everyone to all of the stuff. The school administration has been super supportive, getting people into the building when they could,” Nelson said.
On the field, what is most important is continuing to set the culture. Getting the message across to the players on what it will take to get over the hump, play in Chanhassen’s first state tournament game.
How Nelson sees the Storm getting to a point of being a perennial Class 5A power.
“We need to hold ourselves to higher standards. We have to push to find ways to get better. We obviously have a good thing going, but we have to get over that last hurdle. I don’t have a magical answer to what that is, but I think it’s about realizing we don’t know everything. We have to turn over every stone and figure out what else we can do to put our players into a position to be successful, and continue to represent ourselves well in the community, in the school, and against the teams we play,” Nelson said.
The head coach likes what he sees from the senior class. A smaller group, roughly 20 to 25 kids. It’s not just one or two guys, but many guys pushing the rest of the team.
Nick Moen, a big 6’5” lineman, has done a great job. Running back Rolando Alvarez has shown amazing skill in the off-season. Alex Duea, the only returning starter on defense, has shown great work. Unsung guys Zach Schultz and Hunter Schwimmer have worked really hard. Nate Heinen and Jack Schaefer have also shown great leadership, Nelson said.
“When I first started in 2016, we had 45 seniors in that class. What excites me about this group is I think all of them have a chance to help us somewhere on the field. They’re a group that’s really into it, has worked hard. I feel like they’re going to be a productive group in terms of snap count, and helping us getting better every day in practice,” the coach said.
Chanhassen, with a 6-3 record in 2018, graduated 35 seniors from the team.