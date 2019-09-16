When a team returns nine players from a season in which the program won a section title, advanced to its first state tournament, the expectations are high for similar results.
Zero goals, shutout twice in the first week, Holy Family Catholic coach Jorge Oconitrillo figured it might be for the best.
And he was right. It was a wake-up call for the Fire boys soccer team.
“It was tough the first few weeks to get that chemistry down. We have two or three new players in our starting line-up out there. We stuck our midfield together, which is the core of our team. Having Bishop (Schugel), Dan (Parker), and Finn (Dowling), our star players, having them back is nice,” Holy Family Catholic senior captain Thomas Aragon Menzel said.
More than a week of practice between games No. 2 and 3, Holy Family Catholic worked on reconnecting, worked on finishing at the net.
The result? Eight goals in a win over Fargo Shanley. The next day, Sept. 7, the Fire went on the road and beat Class 2A Eagan by a 2-1 score.
In four consecutive wins, Holy Family Catholic has outscored opponents 18-2.
“I knew once we scored that first goal we’d breakthrough after that. That first 8-0 game was huge, and beating Eagan, a good 2A team, that was big, too. Now that we’re starting conference play all we’re going to do is score goals,” Aragon Menzel said.
Rockford was the latest team to see Holy Family Catholic firing on all cylinders.
Already a 3-0 lead, four goals in a 10-minute stretch, a natural hat trick from Bennett Creager, blew open the contest.
Creager scored on a pretty passing play from Bishop Schugel, then did it himself on a penalty kick at 5-0 after a Rockford hand ball on a corner kick attempt.
Creager finished off the hat trick with a header off a cross from Schugel.
Eric Oconitrillo’s rebound goal at 7-0 off an Aragon Menzel free kick was the freshman’s first career tally.
Ryder Ferguson, Patrick Dowling and Schugel also scored for the Fire, which got two assists as well from Creager.
Bryce Richter made four saves as Holy Family Catholic outshot Rockford 17-5 for the contest.
With the Fire’s back row leader from 2018, Sawyer Schugel, playing in college at St. John’s University, Aragon Menzel, a third-year varsity member, now takes over that leadership role.
A role he has developed into after starting out as a striker when he was new to the Fire program after a transfer from Minnetonka High School in 2017.
“He taught me everything about playing defense. Just go 110 percent every time you play. Be aggressive, be vocal, most importantly. Do everything you can for your team, that’s what he taught me,” Aragon Menzel said.
Holy Family Catholic will be challenged the rest of the schedule. Non-conference dates with Class 2A top-10 Shakopee as well as Benilde-St. Margaret and Monticello.
Then there’s a battle for the Wright County Conference with Waconia and Orono. All to prepare for the Fire for the post-season.
“It’s definitely make it to the Bank this year. It’s not make it to state and just do that. It’s make it to state and win games,” said Aragon Menzel of the season goals.
TWO LEAGUE WINS
Maeve Kelly netted a hat trick, leading Holy Family Catholic to a 3-0 Wright County Conference win over Rockford Sept. 13.
The Fire led 1-0 at halftime.
Caitlin Rock had assists on all three Kelly goals.
Holy Family Catholic was credited with 24 shots on net. Sydney Paulsen made five saves for the Fire.
A pair of first-half goals allowed Holy Family Catholic to snap a two-game losing streak in a 2-1 win at New Prague Sept. 10.
Ella Haley and Kelly scored for the Fire for a 2-0 halftime lead.
Holy Family Catholic lost 3-0 at Eastview in Apple Valley on Sept. 14. The Fire, 5-3 overall, held the Class 2A Lightning off the board in the first half.
Cora Smith scored twice for Eastview with Josephine Ellingson also finding the net. Eastview had 12 shots on net.