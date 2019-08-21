How would you contain your city in a single photograph? Is there a defining place, an image that couldn’t be taken anywhere else?
These are questions I tried to answer this week while working on this year’s Discover guides in Savage and Prior Lake.
Southwest News Media’s yearly Discover magazines are introductions to the cities we cover — their histories, their governments and contemporary concerns, their business communities, their hangouts and attractions. Visitors, newcomers, even longtime residents could learn a thing or two about our towns when the guides come out this fall.
The cover images are the bows on top of all of this work, so they have to be good. And ideally they’re closely linked to the cities in question. So in the past week or so I headed out to Savage’s city campus and Hidden Valley Park and to Lakefront Park in Prior Lake to get some options.
I’m not the first to say it, but we have some beautiful places around these parts, and there’s not much better than a stroll through them during these recent perfect August days. The Credit River and lakeside ponds are full of water, the plants and animals, full of life.
These images are some of what I came back with, so enjoy this Discover sneak peak a few weeks ahead of time. But I also want to hear your thoughts about which of these you like most and to get your tips on where else I should go — those secret spots or favorite views that, to you, capture what living here is all about.
I can’t promise your choice would end up on the cover, but your input can help us do a better job in this edition of Discover or the next. Thanks for reading.