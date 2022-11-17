Benefit Bashers, a Chaska-based 501c(3) non profit that raises money for other charitable organizations, raised $15,000 for the Humanity Alliance at its recent “Play Your Part” movie character-themed Halloween party.
Over 150 people attended the annual party at the Chaska Event Center on Friday, Oct. 28.
The Humanity Alliance is a non profit that works toward improving access to nutrition to those who are food insecure.
Benefit Bashers has raised and donated $70,000 to organizations such as His House, TreeHouse, Hawk Haul at Chaska High School, Chaska Police Community Outreach, Chaska Fire Department, Bountiful Baskets, Launch Ministry and Fairview Foundation.
Learn more about their work on their website benefit-bashers-inc.square.site.