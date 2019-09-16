With four runners in the top 20, all crossing the finish line in personal-bests, Holy Family Catholic edged Mound-Westonka by five points for second place in the boys standings at the Norwood Young America Lions Invitational at Baylor Regional Park Sept. 10.
It was the highest finish in the last five years for Holy Family Catholic.
Patrick Ricke and Tyler Franck were 14th and 15th overall for the Fire in times of 17:45.59 and 17:48.89. Teammates Jaden Lorenz (17:51.56) and Ben Fink (18:08.14) were close behind in 17th and 19th places.
Mankato Loyola, despite a split of more than 2 1/2 minutes between their first and fifth runners, won the boys team title with a score of 72.
Southwest Christian was fifth of 15 teams with 167 points. Mason Beise was 18th overall in 18:03.46.
Owen Seltz posted a top-25 time in 18:30.67 followed by Brandon Mosley in 35th place in 19:04.42.
Holy Family Catholic and Southwest Christian were ninth and 14th, respectively, in the girls standings with 234 and 309 points. Belle Plaine was champion with a score of 52.
The Fire’s Ava Mettler was the area’s top finisher in 31st place in a time of 22:44.94.
Fellow underclassmen Morgan Franck was next for the Fire at 23:08.72 followed by senior Abbey Fink in 23:33.13.
Taylor Scott led Southwest Christian in 56th place, finishing the 5K race in 24 minutes, 6.68 seconds. Trinity Streed and Cierra Larson were next for the Stars in times of 24:24.91 and 25:44.38.
MAKING STRIDES
Claire Haley won in three sets at third singles in Holy Family Catholic’s 6-1 loss to Mound-Westonka Sept. 10.
Haley was victorious 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, a final tie-breaker of 7-3.
Holy Family took two other matches to three sets. Cecily Cronin lost 6-2, 1-6, 6-2 at second singles to White Hawks’ Kate Velander. The top doubles team of Morgan Hausback and Lauren Taylor won the first set 6-2, dropping the final two by 6-3 scores.
Alex Welty, who recently became Mound-Westonka’s all-time wins leader, defeated Ally Agerland at first singles 6-3, 6-2.
Holy Family Catholic beat Roseau on Sept. 13 by a 5-2 score to conclude the week.
NEAR THE TOP
Max Lauerman and Reese Thompson finished third and fourth, leading Minnetonka boys cross country to a second-place team finish at the Steve Hoag Invitational in Anoka Sept. 11.
White Bear Lake won the boys race with 29 points followed by the Skippers at 46.
Lauerman clocked in at 16 minutes, eight seconds, with Thompson behind at 16:26. Austin Hunter (16:58), Harry Koeppen (17:01), Josh Koehnen (17:08), and Nick Gilles (17:15) were also in the top-20 for Minnetonka.
The Skippers did not run a varsity girls team. Seventh grader Avery Marasco-Johnson won the JV race in 20:49.20.