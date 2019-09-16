With four runners in the top 20, all crossing the finish line in personal-bests, Holy Family Catholic edged Mound-Westonka by five points for second place in the boys standings at the Norwood Young America Lions Invitational at Baylor Regional Park Sept. 10.
It was the highest finish in the last five years for Holy Family Catholic.
Patrick Ricke and Tyler Franck were 14th and 15th overall for the Fire in times of 17:45.59 and 17:48.89. Teammates Jaden Lorenz (17:51.56) and Ben Fink (18:08.14) were close behind in 17th and 19th places.
Mankato Loyola, despite a split of more than 2 1/2 minutes between their first and fifth runners, won the boys team title with a score of 72.
Southwest Christian was fifth of 15 teams with 167 points. Mason Beise was 18th overall in 18:03.46.
Owen Seltz posted a top-25 time in 18:30.67 followed by Brandon Mosley in 35th place in 19:04.42.
Holy Family Catholic and Southwest Christian were ninth and 14th, respectively, in the girls standings with 234 and 309 points. Belle Plaine was champion with a score of 52.
The Fire’s Ava Mettler was the area’s top finisher in 31st place in a time of 22:44.94.
Fellow underclassmen Morgan Franck was next for the Fire at 23:08.72 followed by senior Abbey Fink in 23:33.13.
Taylor Scott led Southwest Christian in 56th place, finishing the 5K race in 24 minutes, 6.68 seconds. Trinity Streed and Cierra Larson were next for the Stars in times of 24:24.91 and 25:44.38.
MAKING STRIDES
Claire Haley won in three sets at third singles in Holy Family Catholic’s 6-1 loss to Mound-Westonka Sept. 10.
Haley was victorious 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, a final tie-breaker of 7-3.
Holy Family took two other matches to three sets. Cecily Cronin lost 6-2, 1-6, 6-2 at second singles to White Hawks’ Kate Velander. The top doubles team of Morgan Hausback and Lauren Taylor won the first set 6-2, dropping the final two by 6-3 scores.
Alex Welty, who recently became Mound-Westonka’s all-time wins leader, defeated Ally Agerland at first singles 6-3, 6-2.
Holy Family Catholic beat Roseau on Sept. 13 by a 5-2 score to conclude the week.
NEAR THE TOP
Josie Harris won both matches for Southwest Christian, which split a triangular, a 7-0 win over Glencoe-Silver Lake and a 6-1 loss to host Hutchinson on Sept. 13.
Harris scored a 6-3, 6-4 win at fourth singles for the Stars in the match with Hutchinson. Ella Schmidt also took seven games at third singles.
Versus Glencoe, all seven matches were won in straight sets. Winners were Julia McIntosh (6-1, 6-1), Lily Schwen (6-4, 6-1), Schmidt (6-2, 6-0), and Harris (6-1, 6-0) in singles.
Greta and Hannah Schwarz won a 6-1, 6-1 decision at first doubles, with Ellie Vietzen and Anna Gueldner (6-3, 7-5) and Katie Woodward and Ava Thiewes (6-4, 6-0) completing the sweep.
With two players out with injuries, Southwest Christian’s depth was tested, a pair of three-set victories at first and third doubles in a 4-3 win over United South Central Sept. 10.
Greta and Hannah Schwarz won a 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 match in the top spot for the Stars. Thiewes and Woodward combined at third doubles for a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 win.
Schmidt (6-0, 6-4) and Harris (6-0, 6-0) won points at third and fourth singles.
SOCCER SWEEP
Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Southwest Christian boys soccer forced overtime, winning in extra time for the second time this season in a 2-1 road defeat at Mound-Westonka Sept. 14.
The Stars are now 6-3 overall.
Adam Cavalieri netted a goal with an assist with Camden Mellema also scoring. Team scoring leader Jon Brain (12 points) also had an assist.
Daniel Neve scored the game’s opening goal in the first half for the White Hawks.
Adam Tebbs made seven saves for Southwest Christian.
Reece Clifford’s header in the 34th minute proved to be the eventual game-winner in an Orono 2-1 win over Southwest Christian Sept. 12.
Nick Byrnes got Orono on the board quickly with Jon Brain netting the tying goal in the ninth minute for Southwest Christian.
The Stars was credited with three shots on goal. They had their best look of the second half early on, the goaltender making a save on a breakaway.
Sophie Hotchkiss netted a goal with two assists as Southwest Christian girls soccer improved to 6-2 with a 4-1 road win at Mound-Westonka Sept. 14.
All five goals were scored in the second half.
Lauren Walmer, Callie Ertel and Emma Baribault also found the net for the Stars.
Four Southwest Christian players scored in a lightning-shortened 4-0 win over International School/Eagle Ridge Academy Sept. 12 in Chaska. The game was called at halftime.
Paige Stafford, Maddie Alberti, Sara Johnson, and Samantha Anderson netted goals for the Stars.