The schedule for Linda’s Cellar is one of the many unique things about the antique and gift store.
The dubbed pop-up store only opens one weekend every month and often one or two other dates throughout the month — announced via its Facebook page.
Linda Heger, owner of Linda’s Cellar, spends the rest of the month finding antiques to repurpose and sell and connecting with other vendors who set up in her store. She then sets up her store with themed corners and displays.
Some of the vendors, like her, find antiques to resell or repurpose and others make items like pillows, mittens, flannels and candles. Heger said some shoppers come in every month just to buy Lantern Hill Candles, one of her vendors.
Heger has been in the antique business for about 20 years — for about eight years in her current location at 110 E. Second St. in Chaska. The name Linda's Cellar comes from a previous location in a nearby basement. Heger decided to keep the name.
Finalists for best antique store include Carver General in Carver, Water Street Antiques in Jordan and Shop 501 & Company in Chaska.