If the No. 1 rule in real estate is location, location, location, Elevate at Southwest Station in Eden Prairie has all three in spades.
Located on a future Green Line light rail transit stop, Elevate also offers easy access to highways 212, 494, 62 and 169.
And?
Elevate at Southwest Station has views of Purgatory Park and its jogging and walking trails. There’s restaurants and shopping right outside the door and it’s close to Eden Prairie Center, Costco, Lifetime Fitness, MTS Systems, Optum Technology and Eaton Corporation.
Its brand new apartments feature patios and balconies, large closets, washers and dryers, quartz counter tops, USB charging ports and high-speed internet readiness.
Community amenities include a roof-top deck with a plunge pool, tech-focused fitness center and gym, yoga studio, community room, co-working space, game room, coffee bar and heated underground parking.
The apartments are pet friendly. There’s also a dog park and a dog spa.
Finalists include: Victoria Flats Apartments, The Sixton in Shakopee and Sun Lake & Sun Lake Woods Apartments in Chaska.