In its 44th year, the Firecracker 5K in Excelsior is a patriotic sea of red, white and blue that brings the community together, said Laura Hotvet, executive director of the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce, a co-sponsor of the event. This is what earned the race, the title “best of the best” in Hotvet’s opinion.
“The Lake Minnetonka Fourth of July Firecracker races — the 1-mile, 5K and 10K — continue to be an important multi-generational tradition for groups of friends and families to do together,” Hotvet said. “Every Fourth of July, you’ll find a massive sea of runners dressed in red, white and blue flowing down Water Street, serenaded by American flags waving and festive cheering all along the way. Instantly, you’ll be in the spirit of our national holiday.”
The event is co-sponsored by Minnetonka Community Education and raises money for the Excelsior Fourth of July fireworks display.
Finalists for the title of best athletic race include the Minnesota IronMan Bike Ride in Shakopee, Smoke Signals Ride for Mobility in Prior Lake, and Run of the Mill in Jordan.