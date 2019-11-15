Hennen’s Auto Service hasn’t just been owned by three generations of the Hennen family — many of its customers’ families have been coming by for generations, too, business manager Dana Hennen said.
The auto shop has been offering major and minor repairs, oil changes and other services on East First Avenue in Shakopee since 1958. Joel Hennen, Dana’s husband, is the owner, still works in the shop and said he’s loved it since he was a kid.
The business includes a Minnoco gas station and is a Firestone tire dealer and NAPA AutoCare Center. Around 20 employees staff the convenience store and five service bays.
“We still kind of have that small-town auto repair shop feel to us,” Dana Hennen said. “I feel like we have such a good relationship with our customers that makes us unique.”
