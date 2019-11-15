John Lenzen of Lenzen Chevrolet-Buick in Chaska sees his customers come back again and again — to purchase a new car or for a simple oil change. According to Lenzen, this is the reason, they are “the best of the best.”
Lenzen Chevrolet-Buick is a family-owned business and Lenzen has many long-time employees. “People work for me for a very long time; customers get to know employees, “ he said. “We are very involved in the community.”
Lenzen Chevrolet-Buick is at 2860 Chaska Blvd. in Chaska.
The dealership is managed by Jeff Lenzen, John Lenzen’s son. John has owned the dealership since 1971 and Jeff came on board in 1986, according to the dealership’s website.
John said he trains his employees well so they provide good service and are loyal and long-term employees.
Finalists for best auto dealership include Jeff Belzer’s New Prague Ford in New Prague, Wolf Motors in Jordan, Apple Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Shakopee, Velishek Auto Sales in Prior Lake, Matt Saxe Chevrolet Buick Inc. in Belle Plaine, Suburban Chevrolet in Eden Prairie, Apple Ford Shakopee, Eden Prairie Nissan and Luther Burnsville Volkswagen.