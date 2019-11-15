Contrary to the store’s name, Eden Prairie’s Nothing Bundt Cakes delivers a lot more than delicious cakes.
The bakery is a one-stop shop for party supplies from cards, candles and balloons to trinkets for baby showers and weddings, said owner Jessa Johnson.
Nothing Bundt Cakes was voted best bakery in the southwest suburbs.
With her co-owner Jill Tullemans, Johnson runs the bakery that was Nothing Bundt Cake’s first location in Minnesota. She’s worked there for four years and said the cakes are a “game changer” for her — and for the customers who try them.
“It’s a wow factor when they have our cakes for the first time,” Johnson said. “The cakes speak for themselves.”
Nothing Bundt Cakes aims for a nostalgic aesthetic, reminiscent of bygone era but with updated and delicious recipes, she said.
The finalists for best bakery were Eileen’s Colossal Cookies in Prior Lake, Red Bench Bakery in Chaska, Edelweiss Bakery in Prior Lake, Ruby’s Roost Bakery & Coffee in Mayer, Paragon Bakery in Chanhassen, Yo Yo Donuts in Minnetonka, Lau’s Czech Bakery in New Prague and the Battered Spoon in Chanhassen.