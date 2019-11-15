Readers were asked early this calendar year to submit great employers in Carver County. Among the nominations were Charter Bank of Chaska and Chanhassen.
“Family spirited, devoted to the communities we serve” was how the institution was described. Those same reasons were used by readers for the Best of the Best Bank in the southwest metro area.
“Community involvement has and always will be an important part of Charter Bank’s success. The loyalty of our customers and our community is something we highly value. We will continue to support and reward their loyalty, always striving to make a positive impact in the communities we serve,” the bank’s website said.
Services including banking, loans and investment for personal, as well as business accounts and commercial and SBA loans.
Other finalists were HomeTown Bank of Jordan, Shakopee and Chaska, New Market Bank of Prior Lake, Wings Financial Credit Union of Chaska, Wells Fargo Bank, Security Bank & Trust of Chaska, Firefly Credit Union, Wings Financial Credit Union of Savage, and U.S. Bank of Shakopee.