Since opening in 2010, the family owned Mr. Pig Stuff has been delivering big flavors to the area and was named Best BBQ in the area.
The McCormick family — Denny, Lori, Nate, Chris, and Staci (Kelley) — opened Mr. Pig Stuff in 2010 and moved to its current location in 2012. The restaurant is operated day-to-day by Nate and Chris.
“We smoke all of our meats fresh every day/night,” Denny said. “The most popular meats are definitely the St. Louis Ribs, hickory smoked brisket, and applewood smoked pork. We feature a ton of homemade sides, including all of the traditional BBQ offerings such as coleslaw, mac and cheese, baked beans, etc. We have a full bar, and feature smoked cocktails as part our specialty drinks.”
Mr. Pig Stuff also caters with a full service catering team that can handle your every need. They specialize in hog roasts, but will bring any of their slow-smoked meats, homemade sides or BBQ sauces to you anywhere in the Twin Cities or surrounding metro area.
They offer a variety of ways to serve your guests, including: buffet style, family style, tableside serve, or full bar service.
The other finalists were Baker’s Ribs, Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que-Minnetonka, Whiskey Inferno Meat House and Craft Bar and Buddy Boy Fine Barbeque.