Forget avocado wedges or a fried egg: The best a burger can be is simple, and the patties at Lions Tap prove that year in and year out.
A golden bun, a few tomato slices, a leaf of lettuce and a perfectly-cooked patty are all this burger needs to wear the crown. Lions Tap patties are made to order, from rare to well-done.
A staple in the southwest metro since 1977, Eden Prairie lays claim to this classic family-friendly bar and restaurant.
Diners can get single or double cheeseburgers, which are always popular. Lions Tap serves its own craft beer and offers 1919 draft root beer for the kids.
In addition to Best Burger, Lions Tap won Best Restaurant, Fries and Lunch Spot in the southwest metro.
Lions Tap is also a frequent sponsor of local recreation and youth sports teams.
Other finalists were Buffalo Tap, Houlihan's Restaurant and Bar in Chanhassen, Turtles Bar and Grill, the Suburban, Clancy's Bar & Pizza Parlor, the Noble Lion, Cafe Thyme and Vic's Bar and Grill.