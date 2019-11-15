Leo and Cindy Le started Fong’s Restaurant & Bar in Prior Lake almost 25 years ago. The restaurant will celebrate its 25th anniversary this January.
According to Cindy, “Our continued success is because of the support of the community.”
The couple started Fong’s Restaurant and Bar during the winter of 1995. It is one of several Chinese restaurants owned by the Fong family — Cindy’s maiden name is Fong — in the southwest metro, including D. Fong’s Chinese Cuisine in Savage and two other restaurants in Prior Lake and Bloomington.
