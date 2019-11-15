Total Health Advantage is on a mission to make Scott County the healthiest county in the state, said owner Dr. Jeff May.
How do they do that? By listening to their clients, by investing in tools and technology and by stressing that results matter, May said. Whether the business is offering services to a large company to help it save on its bottom line or to a single parent who wants to feel good when they go home to play with their kids, Total Health Advantage strives to be a resource for all in the southwest metro and beyond, May said.
“We always stress that results matter and people’s lives matter,” May said. “If someone takes the time to come and invest time, energy and money with us, we want to make sure they get 10 times the results.”
Total Health Advantage, 221 1st St. E. Jordan, has been in the same location for about 12 years, ever since May, fresh out of school, opened doors there. These days, the shop is home to five employees, including two chiropractors.
Other finalists were Carver County Chiropractic Co. in Victoria, Valeo Health & Wellness Center in Eden Prairie, Power of Life Alternative & Holistic Health in Victoria, Lake Life Chiropractic in Chaska, Family Focus Chiropractic, LLC in Chanhassen, HealthSource Chiropractic of Chanhassen, Kavanagh Chiropractic in Shakopee, Live Well Chiropractic Spa & Acupuncture Center-Chanhassen and Eagle Creek Wellness in Savage.