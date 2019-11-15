In the heart of downtown Shakopee is a coffeehouse waiting to welcome you home.
Munkabeans Coffeehouse’s cozy interior is filled with vintage furniture, a small museum of local art and a mouthwatering display of sweet treats. Taking lessons from the original Munkabeans Coffeehouse which opened in Hopkins in 1996, the Shakopee location offers coffee lovers a great place to settle in for a cup or two.
According to the coffeehouse’s website, the Shakopee location has been serving up “high-quality coffee and espresso to the locals and medium-quality stuff to the non-locals,” since 2015.
On top of a great mug of coffee, Munkabeans offers teas, smoothies, ice cream, and an all-day breakfast menu that will make you consider eating it three times a day.
The finalists were Red Bench Bakery in Chaska, Mocha Monkey in downtown Waconia, Ruby’s Roost Bakery & Coffee in Victoria, Smith Coffee & Cafe in Eden Prairie, Dunn Brothers Coffee in Chaska, 318 Cafe, and School of the Wise Coffee & Sandwich Shop in Victoria.