Metropolitan Dance Alliance is a Shakopee-based dance studio offering dance and creative movement classes for children ages 18 months to 18 years, said owner Jennifer Carlson.
"What makes Metropolitan Dance Alliance so special is our commitment to not only providing a high quality dance education, but also our long-standing commitment to inspire each student to be the best they can be," she said.
The dance studio aims to build self-esteem and confidence in its students so they dream big and aim high, Carlson said.
"We work to achieve these goals though our caring, compassionate, highly qualified teachers who have over 100 years of combined dance teaching experience, as well as our commitment to community engagement and outreach," she said.
The dance studio, 1159 Shakopee Town Square, has been in the local community for 50 years.
The finalists were Dance Arts Centre in Chanhassen, The Dance Warehouse in Chanhassen, Premiere Dance Academy in Prior Lake, Center Stage Dance Studio in Prior Lake, Shana's Dance Studio in Savage, Creo Arts & Dance Conservatory in Minnetonka, Chaska School of Dance, River Valley Dance Academy in Chaska and U Can Danz! Dance Company in Chanhassen.