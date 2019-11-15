Dr. Adam Holder said Carver Dental is unique because Carver Dental is human.
“We know we’re not perfect,” he said, “and we know our patients aren’t either.”
Its mission is to provide world-class oral healthcare with an uncompromising pledge to treat its patients like family.
“At Carver Dental, we don’t treat strangers, we treat neighbors, friends, and fellow community members,” said Holder.
Services offered include pediatrics, sedation, dental implants, Sleep Apnea treatment, cosmetic procedures, gum and periodontal health, root canal therapy and tooth removal.
“Customer service can be difficult in any industry,” said Holder, “and it’s especially true for someone who gives people shots in their mouth and drills in their teeth.”
Yet, Carver Dental was voted best dentist in Southwest News Media’s Best of the Best competition.
Carver Dental treats the youngest of patients to those approaching triple digits.
