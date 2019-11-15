Sota Electric has been a small operation for its two years, but Prior Lake electrician and Sota owner Sean Koehn plans to grow.
He’s taken on an apprentice and aims to add employees and gradually expand Sota’s services, which already cover residential needs and some commercial and industrial clients.
Koehn has 12 years of experience, working throughout the Twin Cities for a decade before deciding to focus on the southwest metropolitan area with his own business. He said he focuses on good customer relationships.
“Honesty is a big policy of mine,” Koehn said — doing the job he says he’ll do, being where he says he’ll be, calling back when he says he will. “It’s been a pretty good ride so far.”
More information is at sotaelectric.com. Koehn can be reached at sean@sotaelectric.com or 952-233-7383.
Other Best of the Best finalists this year were Robb’s Electric in Carver, Larkin Electric in Waconia, Norske Electric in Savage and Barnd Electric in Jordan.