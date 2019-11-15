Steve and Jennifer Reinders put the “family” in Complete Family Eyecare in Prior Lake.
The married couple owns the clinic, which recently moved two-and-a-half miles from Burnsville to their longtime home of Prior Lake. Steve works as an eye doctor and Jennifer as an office administrator.
“Most of the time we’re so busy I barely even see him,” Jennifer said.
One thing that sets Complete Family Eyecare apart is a dedication to educating patients, Jennifer said. Her husband prioritizes explaining why someone may need an eyeglass prescription or what astigmatism is.
Home to a handful of employees, the eye clinic, 14120 Commerce Ave. NE Suite 100, takes all insurances and vision plans, Jennifer said.
“We’re super thankful to all our amazing patients,” she said.
