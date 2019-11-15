Looking for live music, Lakefront Music Festival rarely disappoints.
From the Steve Miller Band to Joan Jett and the Blackhearts to Brad Paisley, part of the lineup this past summer, the two-day event, formerly known as Lakefront Jazz & Blues Fest, has been rocking Lakefront Park in Prior Lake since 2010.
It’s the biggest music festival in the Twin Cities with one night devoted to country and the other to classic rock.
The event was created by the Prior Lake Rotary and is presented by Mystic Lake Casino Hotel and the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community. Its popularity has grown since its inception, including 20,000 fans this past summer for the two nights of jamming.
Some of the artists booked for the 2020 show, which is July 10-11, include Lady Antebellum, Jake Owen and Noah Guthrie.
