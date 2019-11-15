Tempo Investment Advisors of Victoria prides itself in being a local independent wealth management firm.
That independence and transparency, they feel, sets them apart from other advisors.
“We aren’t owned by a larger company that can influence the kinds of strategies we implement for our clients. We are a true fiduciary for our clients, which means that we provide advice that serves only their interests,” said Brent Romensko, Certified Financial Planner.
Their core values in priority order are: serve their clients with excellence and wisdom; volunteer in the communities they live and work; and attract great people to be the next client.
“There are many ways we work with our clients. Some simply want a cohesive and well thought-out investment strategy, while others want a full and comprehensive financial plan which encompasses investment strategy, risk management, tax and estate planning. The most common question we help answer is, ‘What do I need to do now so that I can live the life I want in the future?’” Romensko said.
Other finalists were Bell Bank Mortgage/Chris Safe Team and Guaranteed Rate of Prior Lake, Jeffrey Rotz/Thrivent Financial of Chaska, Edward Jones/Jason J. Hombach of Jordan, Americana Community Bank of Chanhassen, and United Educators Credit Union of Minnetonka.