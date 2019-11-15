Strong Tower Fitness in Savage takes an uncommon perspective among fitness studios, focusing on adults in their 40s and up and emphasizing the body and mental processes that go into exercising.
“We like working with people who want to have healthier and longer lives for their families and get their big dreams accomplished,” said Amanda DeKuiper, the business’s co-founder and owner. “Our goal is just to be a safe, healthy and friendly community.”
Strong Tower’s coaching and group classes are based on what DeKuiper called neuro-training, which involves making sure clients are moving well with eye and balance exercises and showing how to prepare the body for certain lifts or movements.
Strong Tower is on Egan Drive and can be reached at 612-562-8360 or strongtowertraining.com.
Other finalists were The Transformation Club in Chanhassen, Burn Boot Camp in Eden Prairie, Life Time Athletic in Chanhassen, 9Round in Savage, Dakotah! Sport and Fitness in Prior Lake, Fitness First of Minnesota, River Valley YMCA in Prior Lake, Chaska Community Center, and Studio L2 Pilates Wellness Center in Eden Prairie.