Thoroughbred Carpet and Floors’ expansive selection of carpet, hardwood floor, tile and more might be overwhelming when you first enter their Savage store — that’s why they are committed to helping a client every step of the way.
“There’s always people here to help,” said Brenda Fox, an associate at the store.
The family-owned business, open for over 35 years at 8745 West County Road 101 in Savage, passed down from parents to children.
They help both residential and commercial clients find their perfect floor.
“If you need a floor, we’ve got it,” Fox said.
Personal design services, free measurements and estimates and in-home consultations help clients make their selection and their own team of specialists makes sure the installation is done right.
