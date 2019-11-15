Whether it’s for a birthday or anniversary, sympathy or wedding, or to just make someone smile, Victoria Rose Floral & Gifts of Victoria has you covered.
The store carries a wide selection of flower arrangements to make your next occasion memorable.
“What’s very important to us is our customer service and very fresh flowers,” owner Marta Christianson said. “We buy locally grown flowers as much as possible so they last for a long time.”
Christianson said her staff is always willing to go the extra mile to make your floral gift perfect.
“We’ve been serving our local community and all our area communities for the last 14 years. I think that says a lot,” she said.
Deliveries are available to Victoria and many surrounding apartment and living complexes, funeral homes, and medical centers.
Other finalists were: Stems & Vines of Prior Lake, Bachman’s Floral, Gift & Garden, Pearson Florist of Shakopee, The Fabulous Flower Market of Belle Plaine, The Vinery Floral of Jordan, Chanhassen Floral, Belladonna Florist of Eden Prairie, Shakopee Florist, and Main St. Floral of Waconia.