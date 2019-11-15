Lions Tap has been the go-to for burgers, fries and casual family-friendly dining in the southwest metro since owners Bert and Bonnie Notermann bought the restaurant from the Lyon family in 1977. It has since been voted one of the best 500 restaurants in the U.S.
Diners can get single or double cheeseburgers, which are made to order, from rare to well-done. Lions Tap serves its own craft beer, and offers 1919 draft root beer for the kids.
In addition to being the top vote-earner for Best Fries, Lions Tap was also voted Best Lunch Spot, Best Bar/Restaurant, and Best Burger in the southwest metro.
"What sets Lions Tap apart from the crowded restaurant scene is multifaceted," said General Manager Dave Wanek. "Bert, Bonnie and Matthew Notermann strongly believe in treating each and every staff member like a member of their own family. Because of this, we are not only able to find qualified employees, but we are able to retain our amazing staff because they want to come to work."
Lions Tap is also a frequent sponsor of local recreation and youth sports teams.
Other finalists were the Noble Lion, Cafe Thyme, Smash Burger, Buffalo Tap, Maynards, The Suburban, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Cy’s Bar and Grill, and Copper Cow.