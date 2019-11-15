Sailer’s Greenhouse, a family owned and operated garden center nestled near Spring Lake, looks to offer plants and floral arrangements you can’t find anywhere else.
Mark and Peggy Sailer opened the shop, at 1610 170th St. E., Shakopee, in 1996.
They started their business with a garden store and built new greenhouses every year for three years after opening.
The shop is full of unique treasures for inside and outside the home with a range of vintage to modern styles.
Nikki Sailer Filkins, Peggy and Mark’s daughter, heads up the floral design, and she said workshops have contributed to their success in recent years.
Plants are even available for order and pick-up on their website at sailersgreenhouse.com.
Other finalists were The Mustard Seed at Halla Nursery in Chaska, The Garden by the Woods in Chanhassen, Queen Bee’z Lawn & Garden in Prior Lake, Cal’s Market & Garden Center in Savage and Bachman’s Floral, Gift & Garden.