For the second year in a row, Shakopee’s Stonebrooke Golf Club has been named Best Golf Course.
Since 1989, Stonebrooke Golf Club has been giving golfers a fun and challenging course to play.
Stonebrooke is best known for its signature hole, the par 4, eighth hole which requires a tee shot over O’Dowd Lake and a ferry across the lake to the fairway.
“It was voted one of the top 10 holes in Minnesota and voted favorite par 4 by Tee Times Readers Choice Awards,” said Stonebrooke general manager Einer Odland.
Stonebrooke has large undulating greens that offer challenging short games to the best golfers.
After you play the course, stay for happy hour, outdoor dining, and live music. The venue also hosts weddings and any corporate event.
