It's just two years after the Shakopee Hy-Vee's grand opening, and it's made a big impression with residents.
The Iowa-based grocery store's second biggest location and largest metro store won this year's title as the best grocery store.
Store director Zach Shank said it comes down to being a good neighbor and anticipating customers' needs.
"Just the customer service and the focus that we keep on taking care of our customers and making them feel welcome," Shank said. "We try to go above and beyond and give them more than what they're looking for."
The Shakopee location features a liquor store, Starbucks, pharmacy, gas station, a full-service restaurant with a bar and a 150-seat dining area.
This year's finalists were the Chanhassen and Prior Lake Lunds & Byerlys, the Eden Prairie and Excelsior Kowalski's Markets, the Shakopee and Chanhassen Cub Foods, the Lakewinds Food Co-op in Chanhassen, Mackenthun's Fine Foods in Waconia and Coopers Foods in Chaska.