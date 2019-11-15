A long day at work, meeting up with friends, happy hours sometimes get us through the week.
Houlihan's of Chanhassen understands that.
That's why they offer drink and appetizer specials seven days a week.
Smaller portions of your favorite apps are just $5 and full portions for just $7 and $9, as well as drink specials. Happy hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. with a late-night special from 9 p.m. to close. Specials are all day throughout the restaurant on Sundays.
"You can expect a positive attitude adjustment provided by cheerful mixologists serving a full circle of tasty cocktails, wine, cold beer and Happy Apps in a friendly and laid back atmosphere," said Kris VonBusch, Operations/Marketing Manager for Northcott Hospitality.
"The best part is, you can experience our 2 for 1 specials, an unsurpassed value, twice daily and all day on Sunday," he added.
If you're south of the Minnesota River, readers voted Pablo’s Mexican Restaurant of Shakopee to a runner-up finish. Look for beer and margarita specials throughout the week.
Other finalists were Kona Grill and Tavern 4 & 5 of Eden Prairie, McCoys Copper Pint of Shakopee, Heartbreakers Bar & Grill of Chaska, The Pointe Grill & Bar of Prior Lake, Cafe Thyme of Chanhassen, Ike’s of Minnetonka, and The Noble Lion of Victoria.